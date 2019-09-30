Glenmark bags approval from Russian Ministry of Healthcare

Montlezir film-coated tablets are indicated for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitisin patients above 15 years of age

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the Ministry of Healthcare, Russia to market Montlezir (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride 5mg + Montelukast Sodium 10mg) film-coated tablets as a prescription product for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients above 15 years of age. Montlezir is expected to be available in the Russian market in Q3 FY 2019-20.

“Glenmark has built strong capabilities in the area of respiratory and is among the leading players in this therapy area across several markets globally. Russia is one of the key markets for us and we are consistently looking to expand our product portfolio. We believe that approval for Montlezir will help enhance our presence in this segment,” said Csaba Kantor, Senior Vice President and Head – Asia, Russia & CIS region, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

“Allergic rhinitis affects a significant number of people in Russia, and we already have a number of products in our portfolio for the treatment of this condition. The approval to market Montlezir will further strengthen our company’s position in this segment and we are delighted to be able to bring new products to the market for patients suffering from this condition,” said Oxana Pozdnyakova, Vice President and Business Head – Russia, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

The company is ranked 10th in the retail dermatology market in the country.

