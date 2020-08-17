Glenmark appoints Dipankar Bhattacharjee to its Board of Directors

Read Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of Dipankar Bhattacharjee as Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the organisation for a period of five years with effect from August 14, 2020.

Bhattacharjee has over 30 years of experience in leading generics, specialty and OTC pharma, medical devices, and FMCG businesses.

In his previous role, Bhattacharjee held various senior leadership positions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, including President & CEO – Global Generics Medicines, Officer and Member Teva Executive Committee (TEC), and Co-chair in JVs with P&G and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Before Teva, Bhattacharjee worked with global organisations such as Bausch & Lomb, Bank of America and Nestle. He holds a Master’s degree in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai, and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi.