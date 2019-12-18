Gilead Sciences awards grants to address HIV challenges in India

Four Indian recipients out of 39 submissions to receive the grant

Gilead Sciences announced the recipients of its 2019 Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant programme, a regional grant initiative that supports community-led programmes for people living with HIV in the Asia Pacific region. This was the first time non-governmental or advocacy organisations in India were invited to submit their applications for funding. Of the 39 submissions received from India, Ashodaya Samiti, Yerala Projects Society, Karnataka Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS and The Voluntary Health Services have been selected to receive the grant.

Through this year’s programme, Gilead is awarding a total of $1.4 million to close to 40 projects across Asia Pacific. Of this $220,000 has been distributed across the four Indian recipients.

The programme is part of Gilead’s broader efforts to enhance public-private partnerships in the Asia Pacific region to address the challenges facing communities affected by HIV.

This year the 2019 Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant program seeking to improve the quality of life of people living with HIV by focusing on three priority areas: 1) access and quality of life; 2) multidisciplinary care; and 3) diversity and inclusion.

The Grant aims to accelerate progress on the ‘Fourth 90′, which complements the ’90-90-90’ global treatment goals established by UNAIDS to end HIV. These targets set the goal that by 2030, 90 per cent of people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90 per cent of people who know their HIV-positive status will be on treatment, and 90 per cent of people on treatment will have a suppressed viral load. The Fourth 90 target aims to ensure that 90 per cent of people living with HIV achieve a good health-related quality of life.

“The response we have received from various organisations in India has been overwhelming. Gilead Sciences recognises the pivotal role that partnerships can play in addressing life-threatening diseases like HIV and we are happy to be able to support these partners in their endeavours,” said Rahul Bargaje, MD, Public Health and Medical Affairs Director, Gilead Sciences India.

A total of 136 entries were received across the Asia Pacific region during the grant application window.

Gilead has expanded the grants programme to 18 countries or territories in the region – nearly doubling the geographic scope from last year’s programme. This is the first year Gilead has opened the grant to India.