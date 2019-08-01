GIBS to hold 4th Annual Scientific Congress in Mumbai
The event, which will be attended by top experts from across the globe, will be focused on the day to day practices of managing patients suffering from Interstitial Cystitis
The Global Interstitial Cystitis, Bladder Pain Society (GIBS) has announced that it will hold the 4th Annual Scientific Congress on IC/BPS- GIBS 2019 ‘Beyond Horizon’ on 24th and 25th August in Mumbai.
Top subject experts from all over the globe who have been invited will discuss on the following topics:
Differenal diagnosis in women
Overacve Bladder
Endometriosis
Recurrent UTI
Chronic Pelvic pain
IC / BPS management (Panel Discussion)
Release of Indian Diet Book on IC
Video workshop on IC
Quality of Life with IC/BPS
Indian IC diet
Pain management in IC/BPS
Stress and IC
Sexually Dysfuncon Couples
Free Papers
Scienfic Session based on theme ‘Beyond Horizon’
Innovave Treatments
Biomarkers of IC where have we reached
GUT microbiota and Intersal Cyss
New Delivery systems for oral PPS
Hunner’s Disease
Holisc Approach to IC
New Scoring System
Evaluaon of a suspected paent of IC/BPS: How do I do it
New aiding devise for self -insllaon
Diagnoscs and treatment of IC in consideraon of paents Interest
Peroneal Nerve smulaon
Research Prospecve on IC/BPS in Teaching Institutions
Some eminent faculty members who will attend GIBS 2019 are:
Prof. JJ Wyndaele : President: European International Society for the study of IC/BPS (ESSIC)
Prof. Mauro Cervigni: Vise President: European International Society for the study for IC/BPS ( ESSIC)
Prof. Sandor Lovasz : Consultant Urologist , Hungary
Prof. Ming Huei Lee : Consultant Urologist ,Taiwan
Prof. M.S Rahnama’i : Consultant Urologist , Germany
Prof. Eleonora Gaetani : Gastroenterologist, Italy
Ms Loredana Nasta : Founder AICI ( Association of Interstitial Cystitis, Italy )
Ms Maureen Morapeli : Patient Advocate , South Africa