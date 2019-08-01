GIBS to hold 4th Annual Scientific Congress in Mumbai

The Global Interstitial Cystitis, Bladder Pain Society (GIBS) has announced that it will hold the 4th Annual Scientific Congress on IC/BPS- GIBS 2019 ‘Beyond Horizon’ on 24th and 25th August in Mumbai.

Top subject experts from all over the globe who have been invited will discuss on the following topics:

Differenal diagnosis in women

Overacve Bladder

Endometriosis

Recurrent UTI

Chronic Pelvic pain

IC / BPS management (Panel Discussion)

Release of Indian Diet Book on IC

Video workshop on IC

Quality of Life with IC/BPS

Indian IC diet

Pain management in IC/BPS

Stress and IC

Sexually Dysfuncon Couples

Free Papers

Scienfic Session based on theme ‘Beyond Horizon’

Innovave Treatments

Biomarkers of IC where have we reached

GUT microbiota and Intersal Cyss

New Delivery systems for oral PPS

Hunner’s Disease

Holisc Approach to IC

New Scoring System

Evaluaon of a suspected paent of IC/BPS: How do I do it

New aiding devise for self -insllaon

Diagnoscs and treatment of IC in consideraon of paents Interest

Peroneal Nerve smulaon

Research Prospecve on IC/BPS in Teaching Institutions

Some eminent faculty members who will attend GIBS 2019 are:

Prof. JJ Wyndaele : President: European International Society for the study of IC/BPS (ESSIC)

Prof. Mauro Cervigni: Vise President: European International Society for the study for IC/BPS ( ESSIC)

Prof. Sandor Lovasz : Consultant Urologist , Hungary

Prof. Ming Huei Lee : Consultant Urologist ,Taiwan

Prof. M.S Rahnama’i : Consultant Urologist , Germany

Prof. Eleonora Gaetani : Gastroenterologist, Italy

Ms Loredana Nasta : Founder AICI ( Association of Interstitial Cystitis, Italy )

Ms Maureen Morapeli : Patient Advocate , South Africa