GARDP and Bugworks sign MoU to develop antibiotics for serious bacterial infections

Read Article

The Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) has announced a collaboration with Bugworks Research, an Indo-USA-Australian biopharma group developing new treatments for antibiotic-resistant infections.

GARDP and Bugworks have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together with the objectives of maximising the resources and impact of both organisations to accelerate the development and availability of life-saving treatments. This includes working together for the preparation of regulatory strategies, in particular for clinical development programmes and post-approval studies.

“This Memorandum of Understanding with Bugworks recognises the significant role of India in pharma research and development. It is an important opportunity to explore synergies in the development of urgently needed treatments for drug-resistant infections,” said Jean-Pierre Paccaud, GARDP Director of Business Development and Corporate Strategy.

“Bugworks has the dual advantage of doing research and development in India, which has a high burden of drug-resistant infections, while still being able to work with the best research organisations all over the world,” said Dr Santanu Datta, Bugworks co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

“Through our collaboration with GARDP, we are uniquely positioned to spearhead novel antibiotic development that serves the Indian subcontinent, the ASEAN group of countries, in addition to the EU and Americas. Importantly, our collaboration with GARDP is focused on the development of antibiotics addressing unmet needs, including for paediatric and neonatal populations.”