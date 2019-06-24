FOGSI and Bayer launch care guidelines on endometriosis for doctors

VISION (Valuable Insights in Indian Endometriosis- Redefining Outcomes) will help address the challenges faced by physicians in the field of endometriosis

FOGSI (Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India) in collaboration with Bayer Zydus Pharma recently launched VISION (Valuable Insights in Indian Endometriosis – Redefining Outcomes), which are key practice points for endometriosis, at the ‘National Conference on Technology, Advances and Infections in Obstetrics and Gynaecology’ in Hyderabad. Over 200 thought leaders from across India were involved in formulating the protocols of practice on endometriosis after a national meeting in Mumbai followed by regional meetings in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata early this year.

Endometriosis is a chronic disease that affects five to ten per cent women of childbearing age. About 176 million women suffer from it globally, and of these, 26 million women belong to India alone.

The objective of VISION is to understand the current usage pattern of various therapeutic options in Endometriosis and develop an algorithm to guide doctors on care management of endometriosis, based on different patient profiles. The protocol will focus on providing management recommendations for endometriosis to physicians and patients from an Indian perspective, Bayer stated in a press release.

Highlighting the key focus of VISION, Dr Nandita Palshetkar, President – FOGSI said, “The key practice points aim to engage the medical fraternity to be more cognitive of diseases such as endometriosis and provide patients with the right diagnosis and treatment options. Since management of endometriosis can be challenging for the patients and the treating doctors, VISION will enable us to execute a multi-disciplinary approach and expertise to improve patient’s quality of life. I urge all gynaecologist to refer to these practice points and ensure best treatment methods are followed.”

Manoj Saxena, Managing Director – Bayer Zydus Pharma, added further “We have been working closely with FOGSI over the years on several initiatives and this joint effort to develop a protocol for managing endometriosis, extends our practice of research and development for innovative medications and new therapeutic approaches, helping make a difference to lives of Indian women suffering from endometriosis. We will also continue to raise awareness on endometriosis as part of ‘Bayer for Women’ initiative where we address various women’s health topics to improve their quality of life.”