Express Pharma to organise maiden edition of Hyderabad Pharma Summit

As a major life sciences hub, Hyderabad is well poised to lead India’s growth story in the pharma sector. However, it calls for the creation of a more efficient and innovation-centric ecosystem which would be aligned with global trends and requirements. This transformation is also pivotal to deal with the myriad challenges faced by the industry such as evolving regulations, pricing pressures, and competitive business environments, etc.

Therefore, Express Pharma, a leading industry publication from The Indian Express Group, is organising the first edition of Hyderabad Pharma Summit on October 18, 2019 at Mansarovar The Fern, Hyderabad. Under the theme, ‘Co-creating a smart ecosystem for pharma’, the inaugural edition of Hyderabad Pharma Summit will witness stakeholders in the pharma industry brainstorm on strategies to implement smart approaches with the help of technology and meet evolving business needs. The summit will also outline the policies required from the Telangana state government to attract and nurture the pharma industry in the state.

It will also address several other crucial topics such as:

Building sustainable business environments

Scaling-up R&D capabilities

Addressing pricing pressures

Ensuring brand protection

Reducing dependency on API imports

Securing the supply chain

Capitalising on Genome Valley 2.0

Tapping untapped markets (for e.g. China and Bangladesh)

Building a world-class regulatory system

Nurturing leadership strategies

Accelerating employment opportunities

Telangana government’s road map for pharma: Wish list from industry

