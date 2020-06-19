Export ban on hydroxychloroquine lifted

Read Article

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued a notification informing that “the export policy of hydroxychloroquine API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and its formulations from prohibited to free with immediate effect.”

On March 25, the government has banned the export of the drug, as it was being touted as a promising medicine to treat COVID-19 patients. US President Donald Trump had described hydroxychloroquine as a “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19.

Though there were export restrictions, India exported hydroxychloroquine to more than 120 countries in the last two months while ensuring domestic supply. India is the biggest manufacturer and exporter of the anti-malarial drug globally.