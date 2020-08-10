Everest Organics develops remdesivir API

Read Article

Everest Organics has announced that it has successfully developed remdesivir API has been in its R&D facility.

Dr Sirisha Srikakarlapudi, Director, EOL – New Product Development said, “lt’s a moment of utmost satisfaction that with hard work of the past few months by Everest Organics R&D team, we have been able to successfully develop remdesivir API at lab scale in a short span of time. In fact, we are poised for the development of more products in the anti-viral segments in the future.”