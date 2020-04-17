Essel Propack appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD and CEO

Read Article

Essel Propack, a packaging company backed by the Blackstone Group, recently announced that Sudhanshu Vats has taken over its leadership as Managing Director and CEO. Vats has more than 28 years of industry experience across the FMCG and media sectors. Prior to joining Essel Propack, he had spent eight years as the Managing Director and Group CEO of Viacom18, one of India’s leading media organisations.

Earlier, Vats spent more than 20 years at Unilever in various sales and marketing as well as general management roles. He left Unilever as the head of Unilever’s laundry business in South Asia and head of the Radiant brand globally.

Vats holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. He received his Bachelor of Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.