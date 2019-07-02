Esperer Bioresearch launches health supplements

BioResearch has launched two health supplements Es- Fortitude (nourish, protect and recovery) and Es- Invigour (base formula). The supplements aim to bring optimal efficacy of the main therapy in cancer disease management to ensure better quality of life of patients across the globe.

One of the most relevant syndromes that increases as cancer progresses is cachexia, which compromises the life of a patient and irremediably causes weakness and death. Hypermetabolism is correlated with clinical and biological markers of cancer cachexia and is associated with a shorter survival in metastatic cancer patients. Thus, there is a need for preparing the body for the treatment, during the treatment and during recovery stage.

Dr Rakesh Chopra, Director — Medical Oncology (Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant), Aakash Healthcare, said, “Food is referred as metabolic therapy amongst cancer patients. There are different changes in different metabolic pathways in different cells in different parts of the body. A scientific formula that can aid in maintaining the quality of life of the patient along with maintaining the nutritional balance is a promising progress. We look forward to prescribing such effective health supplements and revolutionary formulas for cancer care in the future.”

Raktim Chattopadhyay, Founder and CEO, said, “It is our endeavour to work towards a better quality of life for cancer patients. We believe that personalized medicine is our chance to revolutionise healthcare. Nutritional imbalance has a direct impact on the cancer disease and our quest is to mitigate the risk that stems from nutritional deficiency in cancer patients.”

The company has been researching and providing onco-nutrition therapy to cancer patients. Delhi recorded the maximum number of cancer incidences in recent days. The highest number of cancer cases recorded from Indian states were from Haryana at 39.6 per cent followed by Delhi at 27.3 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 12.7 per cent.

As per the data collated by Delhi’s Cancer Registry, prostate cancer is the second most frequently diagnosed cancer among men in the city, just behind oral and lung cancer cases. The top cancers among men vary by area and include prostate, mouth, larynx, and oesophagus. For women, breast cancer is consistently the highest incidence rate. Cervix, Uteri and ovarian cancer are second and third respectively.