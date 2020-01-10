ERT Solutions support 75 per cent of 2019 FDA approvals

ERT, a global data and technology company that captures critical endpoint data while minimising uncertainty and risk in clinical trials, recently announced an ERT record: 75 per cent of the compounds approved by US FDA in 2019 were developed using one or more of ERT’s eClinical solutions during the drug development process.

ERT delivers innovative imaging, cardiac safety, respiratory, and electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) solutions that help biopharmaceutical companies meet global regulators’ strict guidelines for demonstrating the safety and efficacy of new medical compounds. ERT’s eClinical solutions were involved in the clinical trials of 36 compounds that gained FDA approval during 2019. These compounds represent a wide spectrum of therapeutic areas, and now have the opportunity to make a big difference for patients diagnosed with various forms of cancer and rare disease, CNS and hematologic disorders, infections and other diseases.

“We are honoured that so many bio-pharmaceutical companies have relied on ERT to support their drug development efforts, and very proud of the important role our employees play in improving patient health,” said Jim Corrigan, President and CEO, ERT.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationships with these global organisations and continuing to provide innovative solutions that help them develop novel treatments for patients in need,” he further added.