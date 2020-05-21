Eris Lifesciences launches ‘TruSaniz’ hand sanitizer

Read Article

Eris Lifesciences, under its fully owned subsidiary Eris Healthcare, has launched a hand sanitizer brand – TruSaniz. Through many years, Eris Lifesciences has maintained its focus in the disease management space by targeting therapies such as diabetology, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, etc. Now, with the launch of TruSaniz and other OTC products, the aim is to focus on disease prevention.

The newly launched hand sanitizer is a part of the OTC product portfolio, which was envisaged earlier this year. With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, there is a greater need for maintaining personal hygiene and sanitation along with building immunity; even more for the people with comorbidities with reports that indicate higher mortality rates amongst these patients.

TruSaniz hand sanitizer is being promoted by Bollywood actress, entrepreneur, author, wellness enthusiast -Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Sharing her comments on the association, she said, “In times like these, personal hygiene is one of the most important factors to keep diseases at bay. I am glad to associate with the brand TruSaniz from Eris Healthcare Private Limited and work together towards sharing this message across to people. I would like to urge people to sanitize their hands more often now and even in the future as a precaution to avoid contracting any disease and keep yourself and your near and dear ones healthy and safe.”

Complying with the highest standards of quality and following all government regulations, the hand sanitizer will be made available across all chemist stores in India. Launched in two variants, liquid and spray, it is packaged in 100ml (Rs. 50), 250 ml (Rs 125) and 500ml (Rs 249) for the liquid variant, whereas the spray is available for Rs 179 for a bottle of 170gm.

Commenting on the development, Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Eris Lifesciences said, “We have always worked towards managing disease burden for our patients. While control and management form an important aspect in building a strong healthcare system, disease prevention is equally important to strengthen pro-activity, and thus our range of products in this category will be helpful in combating diseases better. It will also help us expand our representation in the acute market.”