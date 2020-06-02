Enterprise Ireland promotes Abhinav Bhatia as its new Director- India & South Asia

Read Article

Enterprise Ireland, an Irish government organisation that is responsible for venture capital investments and export development for Irish enterprises in world markets, announced the promotion of Abhinav Bhatia as its new Director for the Indian and South Asian region.

The new director formerly acted as the Vice President supporting companies in ICT and FinTech domain to help them expand into India and South Asia markets. Bhatia is also the first Indian to hold this position.

He will commence his new role from Enterprise Ireland’s India HQ at Mumbai’s BKC. Having mentored numerous foreign companies on their internalization strategy and active engagement within the innovation ecosystem, he brings in rich experience and domain expertise to a very dynamic India team. Bhatia will be responsible for managing Irish companies’ entry and expansion into the Indian market within a diverse range of sectors like Education, Life Sciences, IT, FinTech, etc.

“I am thrilled to lead the Enterprise Ireland India team at such an important time when the world is changing the way of doing business. Now as Irish companies look to diversify and find new opportunities beyond its boundaries, India is a natural partner and it provides immense growth potential,” said Abhinav Bhatia, Director – India & South Asia on his promotion.

Bhatia also possesses a great deal of experience with several foreign governments, corporates, and non-profits. With this background he will be able to provide market intelligence, strategic advice and access to Irish companies interested in the South Asian markets. “There are about 100 Irish companies active in India and my aim remains to grow that number and further strengthen the relationship between Ireland and India,” he adds.