Enough medicine stocks available, avoid panic buying: AICDA

Purchases should be made on doctor’s prescription, advises AICDA President

There is sufficient stock of medicines in the country and people should not indulge in panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak, said Jagannath Shinde, President, All India Chemists and Druggists Association.

Shinde also said that current stocks would easily last till July and fresh supply from pharma companies was coming in regularly.

“In all 8.50 lakh chemist shops in the country, all kinds of medicines are available. People should not indulge in panic buying or hoard medicines out of fear. Purchases should be made on doctor’s prescription,” he said.