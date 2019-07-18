Eminence Business Media to organise “Pharma Brand Protection & Packaging 2019” next month

Eminence Business Media is organising “Pharma brand Protection & Packaging 2019” from 29th to 30th August, 2019. In its maiden edition, the event will discuss the challenges of brand protection and packaging in regards to anti- counterfeiting, serialization, USP 661.1 & ICH Q3d guidelines. The event will also witness key decision makers and influencers from the leading pharmaceutical companies networking in the buyers-sellers meet that is being organised with many networking opportunities, camp fire session and ‘build an action’ plan.

More than 150 people will be attending the conference. This includes managing directors, CEOs, CXOs, presidents, functional heads and general managers, among others from various areas of the industry like procurement, packaging, R&D, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and production, supply chain and operations, amidst others.

Besides, the ehxibition at the event will provide opportunites to the partcipants for developing quality relationships through face to face interactions and gain invaluable exposure to the packaging industry.