Eminence Business Media to organise maiden ‘Pharma GMP, GCP and Quality Management 2020’ in April

Eminence Business Media will be organising its maiden edition of ‘Pharma GMP, GCP and Quality Management 2020 scheduled from 16th to 17th April, 2020 at Hotel Westin Mumbai Garden City.

The summit will bring together the senior practitioners across the pharmaceutical industry to discover the best strategies and approaches in order to remain competitive while meeting the industry’s ever-evolving quality standards.

The summit addresses the need to be currently relevant and find opportunities of growth in aspects of quality management, good manufacturing practices, good clinical practices as well as risk and regulatory affairs.

The regulators and pharma experts will share their insights and convey recent innovations in pharmaceutical sciences, manufacturing and quality control aspects with strong emphasis on originality and scientific quality, ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards.

The sumnmit will comprise widely acclaimed speakers, latest strategies, improvements and the latest updates identified with GMP. People, who are into quality assurance/quality control, product development, information technology (IT), business system analysis, clinical and non-clinical R&D validation, regulatory affairs and compliance and auditing, can participate in the conference.