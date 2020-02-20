Eminence Business Media concludes third Annual Pharma Project and Portfolio Management Summit 2020

Read Article

Eminence Business Media’s 3rd Annual Pharma Project and Portfolio Management Summit 2020 concluded on January 23-24, 2020 at Hotel Hilton, Mumbai. The theme of the summit was ‘Grooming Project and Portfolio Management teams for opportunities and uncertainties’. The event was attended by over 100 delegates. I2E Consulting, Innoventic Research and Business and ProductDossier Solutions India were present as the event partners.

The two-day event ensured the continuous engagement of the audience, speakers and exhibitors through various networking activities and discussions with regards to the ever–evolving challenges of the pharmaceutical companies related to project and portfolio management and how to overcome those

challenges.

The event saw as many as 17 sessions and a panel discussion over the two days, attended by the CEO’s, MD’s, CXO’s, Presidents, Senior VP’s, VP’s, Directors, Associate Directors and Functional Heads of Project Management, Portfolio Management, RandD and IP teams of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies.

The day started with Guneet Kaur Hayer, Managing Director, Eminence Business Media welcoming all the delegates and thanking all the partners for their contribution towards the event. She also spoke about Eminence Business Media’s initiative towards women empowerment via Remarkable Women Camaraderie and girl child education.

The event was inaugurated with the opening remarks by Debasish Mitra– Vice President Project Management, Cipla in the presence of various eminent personalities from the Pharma Industry. The opening remarks were followed by the presentations by the chairperson and speaker John Robert, Sun Pharma; Jayesh Khatri, Enaltec Labs; Sandeep Kumar, ProductDossier Solutions India; Dr Srini Srinivasan, PMI India; Anand Sinha, Innoventic Research and Business; Princy Achankunju, Lupin; Dr Gazala Khan Koticha, Novartis; Purab Jajoo, Dr Reddy’s and Manish Gumber, Cipla.

The panel was moderated by Dr Mahendra Shiradkar, Mylan and the panel members included Sudhir Nambiar, Hikal; Milind Wakaskar, LandT Infotech and Princy Achankunju, Lupin.

The day two of the event included presentations by Dr Laila Fatima, Dr Reddy’s; Dr Paras Vasanani, Kashiv Biosciences; Dr Archana Badhwar, Cipla; Arunkumar Mantri, Mankind Pharma; Abhishek Mittal, GSK consumer and a masterclass by Umesh Kunte, Pharma and Medical Concepts resulting into a standing ovation for him.

A unique moot court session was also held, led by Dr Bharati Nadkarni – Appropriate IP Services as the judge and jury, Dr Laila Fatima- Dr Reddy’s, Dr Paras Vasanani- Kashiv Biosciences were advocating project and portfolio management teams respectively while Mr. Jayesh Khatri- Enaltec Labs and Dr Mahendra Shiradkar – Mylan witnessing the real time responsibilities between these two highly important teams.

A special networking session was also arranged on day two for all the attendees where they interacted with each other and the partners also presented their solutions and services to the attendees. The event was concluded with the closing remarks by John Robert, AVP Project Management, Sun Pharma.