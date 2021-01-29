e-Conference on Biologics in Healthcare 2021 to be held from February 4-7, 2021

Read Article

LM College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad, along with Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission (GSBTM) and Thermo Fisher Scientific, is organising International e-Conference on ‘Biologics in Healthcare 2021- Unfolding Genes to Proteins’. It will be held from 4-7 February 2021. It will cover subjects encompassing development, characterisation, formulation, manufacturing, data analytics and therapeutics of biological products. Some illustrative subjects include vaccine development for COVID-19, clone development for new therapeutic agents, insulin analogues, cancer biotherapeutics and personalised medicines. Eminent speakers from leading biotech companies and world-renowned universities in US and India will address the participants, inform the organisers.

India is among the top 12 biotech destinations in the world and ranks third in the Asia-Pacific region. Out of the top 10 biotech companies in India (by revenue), seven have expertise in biopharma. It is the largest sector in biotechnology and contributes about 64 per cent of the total revenue and is expected to grow at 20 per cent.

The government of India has provided scope and support to this sector by providing facilities for research and development (R&D). India has emerged as a leading destination for clinical trials, contract research and manufacturing activities owing to growth in the bio services sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has expanded the focus of innovation within biotech. But, the Indian biotech industry presently holds only about two per cent share of the global biotech industry. It is time India catches up with Europe, US and China in biotech sectors.

The proceedings of the conference are expected to provide a great learning opportunity to aspiring students, academicians, existing and potential entrepreneurs for making strides in biotechnology-based products and biologics in general.

There is no registration fee. An e-Certificate will be given to each participant on the successful completion of the event.

Registration link: https://forms.gle/gEoiHQa6mr2sZSNC6