DuPont’s XIVIA Xylitol demonstrates positive effects on skin microbial growth

A recently published study in the Korean Journal of Microbiology titled ‘Evaluation of xylitol as an agent that controls the growth of skin microbes: Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Cutibacterium acnes’ has shown that XIVIA Xylitol has a positive effect on skin microbial growth.

The researchers’ aim was to investigate whether XIVIA Xylitol, a naturally occurring, sustainable wood-based sweetener—widely approved for use in food and oral hygiene products—could have a potential role in skin microbial growth. The growth of certain skin bacteria, as pure cultures, was measured in the presence of xylitol. The findings showed that while the growth of pure cultures of pathogenic S. aureus and C. acnes strains linked to skin conditions were inhibited by xylitol, the growth of skin commensal S. epidermidis strain was not affected.

“In Finland we have a long history in the sustainable production of xylitol as well as research into the health benefits of xylitol, and in particular, its caries-preventing activities. We have developed for instance, the Enteromix colon and oral simulators in our facilities to investigate these phenomena,” said Dr Kirsti Tiihonen, Ph D, Senior Research & Development Manager, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. “DuPont’s xylitol manufacturing technology allows the use of a minimum amount of chemicals, water and energy and thus shows a lower carbon footprint compared to conventional processes.”

“Xylitol is utilized due to its hydrating properties within skin care products, and the research is showing interesting abilities for xylitol to protect the skin barrier. The study results demonstrated that xylitol also has benefits not only to control oral pathogen Streptococcus mutans, but also to controlling skin microbes,” said Dr Heli Anglenius. “The results are interesting, as xylitol could benefit in situations where there is a dysbiosis in the skin microbiota and how to balance it.”

The study is a preliminary in-vitro study providing important indications for efficacy and additional research is needed to study the effects in a whole microbial community,” Anglenius said.

“This new data is certainly exciting to help promote the use of our XIVIA Xylitol outside of the traditional space of chewing gum and oral care applications,” says Christopher Spontelli, Global Product Line Manager, Sweeteners, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences.