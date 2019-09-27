DuPont to collaborate with BY-HEALTH on probiotics

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences recently announced their intent to enter into a strategic collaboration with BY-HEALTH, a leading consumer health care company in China.

The strategic collaboration would focus generally on research and development of probiotic dietary supplements with “new functions, new ingredients and new technologies,” including joint research on intestinal microecology and the development of new probiotic dietary supplements and applications for use.

BY-HEALTH acquired Life-Space Group, a branded probiotic enterprise in Australia which produces and markets probiotic products for all life stages.

“At DuPont, we are focused on improving people’s everyday lives, and China is an important consumer market. With our expertise within probiotics and microbiome science, we’re delighted to partner with one of the leading consumer health care companies in Asia Pacific to develop new probiotics-based products to satisfy consumers’ growing demand for natural health and wellness solutions,” said Anders Grøn, DuPont Vice President & Global Business Director – Probiotics, HMOs, & Fibers.