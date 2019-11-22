DuPont Reveals Enhanced Application and Innovation Center, Increased Production Capacity at CPhI India

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences has consistently advanced its customers forward by ensuring global access to indispensable ingredients and unmatched expertise. At CPhI India, Nov. 26-28, the company will showcase increased capacity on both fronts, in addition to several product innovations such as solubility-enhancing polymers and vegetarian capsule offerings.

DuPont experts will be available at stand 8.Q20 to discuss a wide range of developments, including updated R&D capabilities at the DuPont Knowledge Center (DKC) in Hyderabad, India. The site has been a hub of innovation in the Genome Valley district since it opened in 2008. With new investments, the DKC will become South Asia’s premier application development and innovation facility for oral dosage delivery solutions, direct compression and solubility enhancement, as well as probiotics and biosciences.

Manufacturers in South Asia will have unprecedented access to capabilities such as spray drying, hot melt extrusion, compaction simulation and advanced analytical equipment, all of which can solve formulation challenges posed by poorly soluble drugs. DuPont’s ultimate goal in updating the DKC is to help its customers test, research, develop and improve products to make them better, safer and more accessible.

In addition, DuPont will unveil its increased capacity to produce METHOCEL™ Premium HPMC, which will now be manufactured in both Stade, Germany, and Midland, Michigan, U.S. The Stade-based facility will benefit customers in Europe and India, who can now expect shorter lead times for shipments, business continuity planning support, supply chain management and non-GMO labelling for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets.

Formulation and product experts will also be on hand to discuss DuPont’s industry-leading products and capabilities, which include:

Enhanced R&D capabilities to create solutions for any manufacturing need, including controlled, immediate and delayed release; solubility enhancement; and nutraceuticals.

A global state-of-the-art manufacturing network that meets stringent regulatory and quality requirements to ensure all excipients meet ever-evolving standards.

International regulatory expertise and local market insights that enable formulators to obtain faster registration approvals.

Leadership in quality and regulatory support, which encompasses QbD support, highlighting regulatory education and full-spectrum guidance for drug product filing with DuPont excipients.

An innovative ingredient portfolio that includes SeaGel, a vegetarian capsule offering aimed at meeting demand for plant-based options; and Aquateric™ N100, a cutting-edge enteric coating made from Norwegian brown seaweed; along with HOWARU premium probiotics, a comprehensive range of clinically documented strains supporting digestive health, immune health, and a range of other health benefits. A wide array of controlled and immediate release solutions will also be on display.

“In today’s pharma industry, you must do more than just provide quality ingredients to make an impact; you have to accompany formulators through a product’s entire lifecycle,” said Savindu Kudrigikar, Business Director, South Asia at DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. “For us, that means investing in our ability to meet demand and to educate formulators around the world. It all comes down to granting our customers the resources they need to deliver on the promise of a healthier life.”

DuPont now also offers a 70-year presence in silicone-based technology through the legacy of Dow Corning brands and technical experts who have joined the company. Our solutions include pharmaceutical excipients for a safe and efficacious delivery of actives in transdermal and topical therapies, and we also improve the spreadability and sensory aesthetics of semi-solid forms, which can lead to greater comfort and compliance for patients.

As the market for high-quality topical solutions for medical conditions has grown, DuPont’s portfolio has responded with solutions that are designed to deliver the performance consumers expect and the regulatory compliance formulators need. DuPont also will feature our broad range of bio-pharma processing solutions to meet the stringent performance and regulatory requirements for silicone tubing and over-molded assemblies used in fluid transfer and the manufacturing of biologic drugs.