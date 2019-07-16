DuPont opens probiotics fermentation unit

DuPont has opened a new probiotics fermentation unit at its Rochester, New York facility. Construction of the unit was completed in March as part of an overall $100 million investment to expand probiotics capacity. The facility is now producing high-quality probiotics for the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, which have the potential to provide health benefits to consumers of all ages.

The facility incorporates several new production innovations, including the world’s largest fermenter for probiotics production and its downstream processing, a built-in, fully automated system of sensors and monitors that helps maintain optimal growing conditions, removing the need to take traditional manual samples, pressurised air technology to mix fermenting solutions, replacing traditional pumps and mixing blades that can damage bacteria and new bacteria freezing technology for safe storage of the probiotics that significantly increases efficiency.

In addition to the company’s capital investment, construction of the fermentation unit was supported by an Upstate Revitalization Initiative Grant provided by Empire State Development.