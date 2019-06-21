DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences Introduces HOWARU Protect Prenatal+

HOWARU Protect Prenatal+, formulated with L. acidophilus La-14 in combination with L. rhamnosus HN001, may help provide full-body wellness for expectant mothers and their unborn children

DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences has announced the launch of HOWARU Protect Prenatal+, a probiotic formula that has been clinically proven to deliver mood, vaginal and immune health benefits for women during pregnancy and beyond.

Clinical studies with probiotic supplementation in pregnant women have provided new insights into the health of both mothers and their infants. Among the significant trials has been the ‘Probiotics in Pregnancy Study’ whose primary aim was to assess whether probiotic supplementation in women with Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001 provided immunity benefits to infants.

The secondary aims focused on the health of mothers and the effect that HN001 supplementation had on risk of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) and postnatal depression. In this “gold-standard” clinical trial of over 400 pregnant women, daily consumption of L. rhamnosus HN001 by mothers was found to have been associated with a lower prevalence of GDM as well as lower incidence of postnatal depression and anxiety.

Additional clinical trials showed that daily consumption of L. Rhamnosus HN001 by mothers, and thus their infants, also helped infants develop a balanced immune system function in the first two years and that it continued to poitively impact their immune system’s health for 11 years.

In a study on prevalence of eczema in children up to the age of 11, the latest time of evaluation was significantly reduced in the probiotic group compared to the placebo group. In addition, at ages six and 11, there was a significant reduction in allergic sensitization scores.

The results also showed that mothers who had received the HN001 supplement had improved levels of immune markers in cord blood and breast milk than those in the placebo group, demonstrating immune support for expectant mothers as well.

HOWARU Protect Prenatal+, formulated with L. acidophilus La-14 in combination with L. rhamnosus HN001, has also been proven to support healthy vaginal microbiota and also have beneficial effects regarding recurrent bacterial vaginosis and vulvovaginal candidiasis – two of the most common vaginal complaints among women. This demonstrates that this premium probiotic formulation helps provide full-body wellness for expectant mothers and their unborn children.

“At DuPont, we’re focused on improving people’s lives and we’re especially excited to introduce a product that has clinical benefits for such a critical time in life – during pregnancy,” said Anders Gron, DuPont Vice President and Global Business Director- Probiotics, HMOs, and Fibers.