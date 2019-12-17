Drug Manufacturers Eye Analytical Instrumentation to Reduce Operating Costs

The total analytical instrumentation market in pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals generated revenues of $3.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0 per cent to touch $4.91 billion in 2025. Pharmaceuticals were the largest segment in 2018, with a share of 63.4 per cent, while biopharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals held 20.7 per cent and 15.9 per cent, respectively. Biological drugs are expected to capture 52 per cent of the top 100 products sales by 2022.

“There is high pressure on drug manufacturers to lower prices. Hence, they will have to create a flexible pricing strategy to maximize their profits and negotiate with payers,” said Frost & Sullivan’s Measurement & Instrumentation Analyst. “Process analyzers that can be plugged in as part of the manufacturing process will help reduce operating costs for manufacturers.”

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Global Analytical Instrumentation Market in Pharmaceuticals, Biopharmaceuticals, and Nutraceuticals, Forecast to 2025, analyzes the products and services offered. It studies the key applications of drug discovery and development testing, biopharmaceutical analytical testing, quality control testing, cancer research, and process analytical technology analysis. It covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (ROW).

“Developing countries in Asia-Pacific, including Vietnam, China, and Sri Lanka, are expected to experience strong growth,” noted the analyst. “The Latin American pharmaceuticals market also is expanding significantly and will continue doing so throughout the forecast period. North America and Europe are strong focus regions for biosimilars; In the biosimilars segment, Europe held the highest share of 47.7 per cent in 2018, and North America will achieve a CAGR of 32.7 per cent in the forecast period.”

Furthermore, there is likely to be high demand for mass spectrometer for characterization analysis in biosimilar analysis. Analytical equipment manufacturers can leverage additional growth opportunities by: