Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  DRL receives US FDA’s approval for XEGLYZETM (abametapir) lotion

DRL receives US FDA’s approval for XEGLYZETM (abametapir) lotion

XEGLYZE is indicated for the topical treatment of head lice infestation in patients 6 months of age and older

Latest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 102
Read Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced approval of XEGLYZE (abametapir) lotion, 0.74 per cent, a 505(b)(1) NDA by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The approval triggers the contractual pre-commercialization milestone of $20 million payable to Hatchtech. XEGLYZE is indicated for the topical treatment of head lice infestation in patients 6 months of age and older. The company is working to commercialize this product through partners.

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.