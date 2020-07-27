DRL receives US FDA’s approval for XEGLYZETM (abametapir) lotion

Read Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced approval of XEGLYZE (abametapir) lotion, 0.74 per cent, a 505(b)(1) NDA by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The approval triggers the contractual pre-commercialization milestone of $20 million payable to Hatchtech. XEGLYZE is indicated for the topical treatment of head lice infestation in patients 6 months of age and older. The company is working to commercialize this product through partners.