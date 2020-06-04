Dr Willmar Schwabe India acquires Sanat Products

Read Article

Dr Willmar Schwabe India recently announced the acquisition of Sanat Products to offer a diversified range of natural products in India and worldwide. Dr Willmar Schwabe India, that has been one of the pioneers in the Homeopathy space in India plans to propel its substantial expansion in its Indian home market.

With this acquisition, the company is set to add the distribution network in the OTC segment, which augments well with the existing distribution network across India. The company’s plan is to reach a pan India presence in the next five years.

Dr Willmar Schwabe India has more than 1000 employees, which is the 2nd highest number in the world in the Schwabe group of companies. The company is poised to grow in double digits in the next 5-10 years.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ashish Kumar, Managing Director, Dr Willmar Schwabe India stated, “Sanat products are the perfect addition to the homeopathic portfolio of Schwabe India and the acquisition would allow us venturing into the OTC distribution in order to reach out to a wider range of consumers. With this acquisition along with various other strategic developments, we strive to give niche and diversified products as well as services to all our customers in India and worldwide. We are also investing significantly into new technology, and especially on the equipment for all the plants of Sanat Products Limited to make them world-class.”

“The growing interest in the natural health and lifestyle in India as well as globally encourages us to further strengthen our focus on natural healthcare products which are set to transform people’s lifestyle for a better future. In India, our aim is to be the leading supplier in the Homeopathy market along with making a huge investment in resources to create future natural brands in the Indian OTC Market”, he further added.

Olaf Schwabe, CEO of Schwabe Group commented on the development, “This acquisition shows our strong commitment to the Indian market and we will continue to invest in India to grow further as it is one of our important markets to focus on for future growth.”

“We are looking for more similar strategic tie-ups in the future and intend to become a force to reckon with in the natural product segment in the coming 5-10 years in India.”, he further added.

Pradip Burman, Chairman SPL, which has famous brands like Sunova Bioslim, Sunova Spirulina, Sunova Curcumin, and Uplat, commented on this by saying, “With the strength of DWSI, worldwide, the immense potential of the nutraceutical OTC products of SPL can be realised. The knowledge base of SPL in extracts of medicinal plants, from the Indian traditional medicine, can also be validated for the world market.”

The Schwabe Group with its 150-year experience in high-quality pharmaceutical products offers natural solutions for different conditions. Sanat, which has a formidable presence in nutraceuticals and export of Phyto APIs to many countries of Europe and America, perfectly blends into the Schwabe’s future agenda of becoming a strong player in Natural OTC medicines in India.