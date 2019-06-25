Dr Reddy’s launches Tobramycin Inhalation Solutionin US Market

Dr Reddy’s Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP is available in a 300 mg/5 mL, single-dose Ampule

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the launch of Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP a therapeutic equivalent generic version of TOBI (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The TOBI (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution brand and generic had US sales of approximately $97 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in April 2019 according to IQVIA Health.

