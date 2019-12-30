Dr Reddy’s launches Sodium Nitroprusside Injection in US Market

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories recently announced the launch of Sodium Nitroprusside Injection, 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) Single-dose Vial, the therapeutic generic equivalent of Nitropress (sodium nitroprusside) Injection, 50 mg/2mL vial, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The Nitropress brand and generics had US sales of approximately $8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2019 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s Sodium Nitroprusside Injection is available in single-dose 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) vials.