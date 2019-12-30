Express Pharma


Dr Reddy’s launches Sodium Nitroprusside Injection in US Market

The Nitropress brand and generics had US sales of approximately $8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2019 according to IQVIA Health

By EP News Bureau
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories recently announced the launch of Sodium Nitroprusside Injection, 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) Single-dose Vial, the therapeutic generic equivalent of Nitropress (sodium nitroprusside) Injection, 50 mg/2mL vial, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Dr Reddy’s Sodium Nitroprusside Injection is available in single-dose 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) vials.

