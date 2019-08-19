Dr Reddy’s launches Roche’s Avastin biosimilar in India

Drug firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said it has launched a biosimilar of Roche’s Avastin in India indicated for the treatment of various types of cancers. The company’s biosimilar, Versavo, is available in strengths of 100 mg and 400 mg single use vials, Dr Reddy’s said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Reddy’s India and Emerging Markets CEO M V Ramana said, “We regard the good health of our patients as our responsibility and are committed to ensure that they always have access to the medicines they need”. The launch of Versavo is another step in that journey and helps in strengthening the company’s oncology portfolio, he added.

“Versavo will help improve access to high quality therapy at an affordable cost, addressing the needs of patients with different cancers in India,” Dr Reddy’s Biologics Global Head Raymond De Vre said.

According to lpsos India Tandem Oncology Monitor 2018, Avastin and its biosimilars had India sales of around Rs 223 crore (moving annual total) MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2018, Dr Reddy’s said.

The company now has six biosimilar products commercialised in India and various emerging markets and an active development pipeline of several biosimilar products in the oncology and immunology space, it added.