Dr Reddy’s launches OTC Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of over-the-counter (OTC) Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% and 0.1%, the store brand equivalents of Pataday Once Daily Relief and Pataday Twice Daily Relief, in the US market, as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr Reddy’s Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% and 0.1% are indicated for the temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander. The Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% is also indicated for the temporary relief of red eyes.

“This launch marks the entry of Dr Reddy’s into the OTC eye care space and is a testament to our deep capabilities in bringing store-brand equivalents of Rx-to-OTC switches to the US market. We are very excited to extend our strategic collaboration with Gland Pharma to bring these products to the market,” says Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories “

The Pataday brand had US sales of approximately $31 million since the launch in March 2020 according to IRi*.

Dr Reddy’s Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% is available in a 2.5 mL bottle and Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% is available in a 5 mL bottle size.

Pataday is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.