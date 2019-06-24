Dr Reddy’s launches in Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP in US market

Dr Reddy’s Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/ml Single-Dose Ampules is available in 1 mL Ampule containing 10 mg/mL of Phytonadione

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/ml Single-Dose Ampules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Vitamin K1 (Phytonadione) Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/ml, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said, “This is a great addition to our injectable offering in the US market as we continue to augment our portfolio to drive growth for the Global Hospitals segment.”

The Vitamin K1 (Phytonadione) for Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/ml brand and generic had combined US sales of approximately $46.6 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in April 2019 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/ml Single-Dose Ampules is available in 1 mL Ampule containing 10 mg/mL of Phytonadione.