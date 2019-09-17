Dr Reddy’s launches heartburn capsules in US market

The capsules are used for the treatment of frequent heartburn in the US market

The company has launched Lansoprazole delayed-release capsules USP in the strength of 15 mg in the US market, as approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy’s said in a BSE filing.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched over-the-counter Lansoprazole capsules used for treatment of frequent heartburn in the US market.

“We are pleased to continue to expand our antacids and PPI portfolio for our customers,” said, Milan Kalawadia, Senior Vice President and Head of US OTC and Specialty Rx Divisions, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The company’s product is over-the-counter store-brand equivalent to Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America’s Prevacid 24HR capsules, the company said.

Lansoprazole delayed-release capsules are an over-the-counter, Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI), used to treat frequent heartburn occurring two or more days a week, it added.