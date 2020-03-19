Dr Reddy’s launches generic Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection in US

Read Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said it has launched in the US generic Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection used for treatment of acute agitation in schizophrenic patients.

The company has launched Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection 20 mg (base)/mL single-dose vials in the US after approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), Dr Reddy’s said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Pfizer’s Geodon injection, 20 mg/mL, it added.

“We are pleased to bring the first generic of Ziprasidone Mesylate for Injection to market for patients who will benefit from access to affordable medicine,” Dr Reddy’s Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

This is a great addition to the company’s injectable offering in the US market as it continues to augment portfolio and drive growth within the hospital segment, he added.

According to IQVIA Health data, Geodon brand had US sales of around USD 21.8 million MAT for the 12 months ended in January 2020, Dr Reddy’s said.

