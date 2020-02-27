Dr Reddy’s launches generic version of Vimovo tablets in US market

Read Article

The drug is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched the first generic version of Vimovo tablets, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, in the US market. The Hyderabad-based firm announced the first-to-market launch of Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release tablets in the US market, Dr Reddy’s said in a statement. The company’s product is the generic version of Vimovo tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

“This launch is a testament to our core strengths in areas of research and development and intellectual property,” said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, DRL North America Generics.

He further said, “We are excited to be a part of forming the first generic market for Vimovo tablets and to provide an affordable treatment alternative for patients.”