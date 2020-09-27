Dr Reddy’s launches dimethyl fumarate DR capsules in US

Read Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) delayed-release capsules, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Tecfidera brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $3.8 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.

These capsules are available in 120 mg and 240 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 14 and 60 capsules, respectively.