Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  Dr Reddy’s Labs launches generic injection indicated for abortion in US

Dr Reddy’s Labs launches generic injection indicated for abortion in US

The company has launched Carboprost Tromethamine injection USP, 250 mcg/mL (1mL) single-dose vial in the US market

Latest Updates
By Press Trust of India
0 3

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories recently said it has launched in the US generic Carboprost Tromethamine injection used for aborting pregnancy. The company has launched Carboprost Tromethamine injection USP, 250 mcg/mL (1mL) single-dose vial in the US market, the pharma major said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Pfizer’s Hemabate injection in the strength of 250 mcg/mL, it added.

“We are pleased to be first-to-market with this product that has been designated as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) by the FDA,” Marc Kikuchi, CEO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories–North America Generics, said.

With a CGT designation, the company has 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product, he added.

Press Trust of India
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.