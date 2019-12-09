Dr Reddy’s Labs launches generic injection indicated for abortion in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories recently said it has launched in the US generic Carboprost Tromethamine injection used for aborting pregnancy. The company has launched Carboprost Tromethamine injection USP, 250 mcg/mL (1mL) single-dose vial in the US market, the pharma major said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Pfizer’s Hemabate injection in the strength of 250 mcg/mL, it added.

“We are pleased to be first-to-market with this product that has been designated as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) by the FDA,” Marc Kikuchi, CEO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories–North America Generics, said.

With a CGT designation, the company has 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product, he added.