Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches Redyx (remdesivir) in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Remdesivir, under a brand name Redyx in India. The launch is part of the licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences that grants Dr Reddy’s the right to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, in 127 countries including India.

Dr Reddy’s Redyx is available in the strength of 100 mg vial.

M V Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said, “The launch of Redyx reaffirms our commitment to bringing in critical medicine for patients suffering from COVID-19 in India.”