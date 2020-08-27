Express Pharma


Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches penicillamine capsules in US

It is a chelating agent used in the treatment of Wilson’s disease and to reduce cystine excretion in cystinuria and to treat patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis

By EP News Bureau
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Penicillamine Capsules USP, 250 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cuprimine (penicillamine) capsules, 250 mg, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Penicillamine USP is a chelating agent used in the treatment of Wilson’s disease. It is also used to reduce cystine excretion in cystinuria and to treat patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis unresponsive to conventional therapy.

The Cuprimine brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $80 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s Penicillamine Capsules, USP is available as 250 mg capsules in a bottle count sizes of 100.

