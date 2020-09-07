Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches Fulvestrant Injection in US

Read Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-dose Syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Faslodex brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $407 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose syringe is available in a carton containing two 5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes.

Fulvestrant is an estrogen receptor antagonist. It is indicated for the treatment of HR-positive advanced breast cancer in post-menopausal women with disease progression following endocrine therapy and HR-positive, HER-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with palbociclib or ademaciclib in women with disease progression following endocrine therapy.

Faslodex is a trademark of the AstraZeneca group of companies.