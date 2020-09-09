Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel in US for arthritis pain relief

Read Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of over-the-counter Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel 1%, the store brand version of Voltaren Arthritis Pain in the US market.

“The launch of Dr Reddy’s Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 1% (OTC), is an important addition to our pain/analgesics portfolio of OTC products. We are pleased to partner with Encube Ethicals to bring this product to market for the benefit of consumers,” says Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Dr Reddy’s Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 1% (OTC), is used for the temporary relief of arthritis pain only in the following areas:

hand, wrist, elbow (upper body areas)

foot, ankle, knee (lower body areas)

Voltaren Arthritis Pain brand had total US retail sales of approximately $44 million since launch in May 2020 according to IRI*.

Dr Reddy’s Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 1% (OTC), will be available in multiple pack sizes.

Voltaren is a trademark of Novartis Corporation