Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launch OTC Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges in the US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of over-the-counter (OTC) Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges, 2 mg and 4 mg, the store brand version of Nicorette lozenges in the US market. The nicotine lozenges brands and store brand markets had total US retail sales of approximately $200 million for the most recent 52 weeks ending on May 17, 2020, according to IRI.

According to Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, “The launch of Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges represents our continuing commitment to the OTC category of Smoking Cessation. Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges are an important addition to our current offering of Nicotine Replacement Therapy including Nicotine Transdermal System Patches, sold as Habitrol brand and various store brands. This launch truly demonstrates our ability to deliver on more complex dosage forms for the benefit of consumers who wish to quit smoking by reducing withdrawal symptoms, including nicotine cravings.”

Dr Reddy’s Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges are available in multiple pack sizes based on consumers’ requirements.