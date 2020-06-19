Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launch Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP in the US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 250 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The drug is used in the treatment of prostate cancer.

The Zytiga brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $454 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr Reddy’s Abiraterone Acetate is available in 250 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 120.