Dr Reddy’s Laboratories enters nutrition segment with ‘Celevida’ in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the entry into the nutrition segment with the launch of its diabetes nutrition drink ‘Celevida’ in India. It’s a first-of-its-kind under Dr Reddy’s nutrition portfolio and clinically proven to help manage blood glucose levels among Indian patients.

The brand ‘Celevida’ is derived from two words ‘celebration’ and ‘vida’, which means ‘celebrate life’. It is available in two flavours – kesar elachi and chocolate, which are taste tested with 300+ diabetics and prediabetics.

M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said, “We are pleased to mark our foray into the nutrition segment with Celevida, which will address unmet nutrition needs of the patients in India. Through this nutrition drink, we continue to work towards making a positive impact on people’s health and quality of life.”

Dr Reddy’s Celevida is formulated to have high protein (28-30 per cent), high fiber (12-18 per cent) and slowly digested carbohydrates, which will support in managing the post-prandial blood glucose response and satiety. The product contains high amount of plant protein that comes from soy, ragi and gram flours. The product has 20 vitamins and minerals, and ingredients such as folate, iron, magnesium, pantothenic acid, riboflavin, vitamin B12, vitamin B6 and vitamin C that would further support in managing tiredness and fatigue.