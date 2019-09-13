Dr Reddy’s Lab gets EIR from US FDA for Vizag units

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Visakhapatnam facility in Andhra Pradesh. The company has received EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the inspection conducted at the formulations manufacturing plants at Duvvada Visakhapatnam, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection of the two facilities were completed by the US FDA on June 21 this year, it added.

“We have now received an EIR from the US FDA, indicating closure of this audit,” the company said.

The US FDA gives EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an US FDA or US FDA-contracted inspection. Dr Reddy’s shares on Thursday ended 0.13 per cent up at Rs 2,765.30 apiece on the BSE.