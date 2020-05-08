Dr Reddy’s gets EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam plant

Read Article

All facilities under warning letter are now determined as ‘voluntary action indicated’

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories informed that the US FDA has closed inspection of its manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued a warning letter to the facility in November 2015, after inspecting it in 2014.

“We have received the establishment inspection report from the USFDA, for the Srikakulam facility, indicating closure of the audit and the inspection classification of this facility,” Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

With this, all facilities under warning letter are now determined as ‘voluntary action indicated’, informed the company.