Dr Reddy’s announces closure of the transaction to divest Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra to Upsher-Smith

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the closure of the transaction with Upsher-Smith Laboratories after the satisfactory completion of all customary closing conditions including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended.

Under the agreement, Dr Reddy’s sold its US and select territory rights for Zembrace SymTouch (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg, which were commercialised through its wholly owned subsidiary, Promius Pharma.