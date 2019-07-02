Dr Mahesh Bhalgat appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Syngene International

Dr Bhalgat is recognised for his contribution to the commercialization of diagnostic kits, biopharmaceuticals and WHO pre-qualification of vaccines

Syngene International, a leading global Contract Research Organisation, today announced the appointment of Dr Mahesh Bhalgat as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Dr Bhalgat will take charge as COO with effect from 1st July 2019. He comes to Syngene from Shantha Biotechnics, a Sanofi company, where he was responsible for all manufacturing operations, supply chain, engineering projects, HSE, manufacturing excellence and administrative services.

Commenting on the new appointment, Jonathan Hunt, Chief Executive Officer, Syngene International said, “We are delighted to have Dr Bhalgat join the Syngene executive leadership team. Syngene has evolved to be a global scale scientific services provider and Dr Bhalgat’s significant expertise in R&D, analytical development, technology transfer, regulatory sciences and quality will further enhance Syngene’s position as a global CRO.”

In a career spanning over 25 years in the field of biotechnology and biologics, Dr Bhalgat is recognised for his contribution to the commercialization of diagnostic kits, biopharmaceuticals and WHO pre-qualification of vaccines.

He has rich experience in diverse areas of biotechnology such as biotherapeutics, vaccines, ag-biotech, and research reagents and has been associated with companies such as Amgen, Monsanto, Celera Genomics, Thermo Fisher, Biological E.

A PhD in Medicinal Chemistry from the University of Utah, he is the Co-Chair of CII’s National Committee of Biotechnology as well as a member of the Biomeriux Scientific Advisory Board, France, United States Pharmacopeia, GCBA committee and the Indian Pharmacopeial Commission.