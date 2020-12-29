Dr Harsh Vardhan nominated to the Board of GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) has nominated Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare as a member on the GAVI Board.

Dr Vardhan will be representing the South East Area Regional Office (SEARO)/ Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) constituency on the GAVI Board. The seat is currently held by MyintHtwe of Myanmar. Dr Vardhan will be representing India from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023.

The Board normally meets twice a year in June and November/December and holds an annual retreat, normally in March or April. All these meetings are normally attended in person.

The GAVI Board is responsible for the strategic direction and policy-making, oversees the operations of the Vaccine Alliance and monitors programme implementation. With membership drawn from a range of partner organisations, as well as experts from the private sector, the Board provides a forum for balanced strategic decision making, innovation and partner collaboration.

Dr NgoziOkonjo-lweala presently serves as Chair of the GAVI Alliance Board.

