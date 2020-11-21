DoP organises meeting with industry associations to discuss implementation of Phase II PLI scheme

Read Article

The Secretary of Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) organised a meeting with the representatives of key industry associations and discussed identifying effective ways to implement the recently announced production linked incentive (PLI) scheme of Rs 15000 crores.

A source close to the development informed that the industry association representatives have jointly submitted their suggestions to the department.

The industry expects that for the success of the phase II PLI scheme, the concerned authorities should also allow brownfield investments, use of existing unutilised capacity and second-hand machines. Besides, the industry is also looking forward to relaxations in environmental clearance.

Likewise, the industry feels that the country’s MSMEs are capable of producing most items listed in the category 1 and 3 of the PLI scheme, namely repurposed drugs, autoimmune drugs, anti-diabetic drugs, anti-infective drugs, cardiovascular drugs, psychotropic drugs, and ARVs, in-vitro diagnostic devices, phytopharmaceuticals, other drugs not manufactured in India, other drugs as approved etc.

Yogin Mazumdar, Chairman of Bulk Drug Committee, IDMA said, “We are seeking business security from the government, which have been repeatedly suggested by the pharma stakeholders as it is one of the major apprehension faced by the prospective investors of PLI scheme, particularly for the higher value investments, which required for the fermentation-based products.”

He added, “Instead of looking forward creating employment through the PLI scheme with the minimum investment criteria, our submission to the government is to consider and formulate guidelines which help in creating value addition and the industry becoming self-reliant.”

[email protected]

[email protected]